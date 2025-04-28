 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18263014 Edited 28 April 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💻Theme is "Japanese vibes"!

The rules are simple, just take 1-4 screenshots of your setup and post it on our Discord server in the #setup-contest channel (Note that only one submission allowed) or to mydreamsetup01@gmail.com if you are not comfortable with discord.

The event's deadline is on Saturday, May 10th, No more setups will be accepted after that. We'll then review the submissions before announcing the winners.

🏆Prizes

3 winner will get:

  • Free Steam key to any My Dream Setup DLC for you or to share it with a friend.

  • Special discord role on our server!

Let the contest begin!

Keep up with the latest news

We share all the updates on several platforms. Join our other communities to stay up-to-date!
Twitter TikTok Discord

Have a great time playing our game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2200780/My_Dream_Setup/

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2200781
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2200782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link