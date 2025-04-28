💻Theme is "Japanese vibes"!

The rules are simple, just take 1-4 screenshots of your setup and post it on our Discord server in the #setup-contest channel (Note that only one submission allowed) or to mydreamsetup01@gmail.com if you are not comfortable with discord.

The event's deadline is on Saturday, May 10th, No more setups will be accepted after that. We'll then review the submissions before announcing the winners.

🏆Prizes

3 winner will get:

Free Steam key to any My Dream Setup DLC for you or to share it with a friend.

Special discord role on our server!

Let the contest begin!

