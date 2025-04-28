“For this here incredulous feat, a boon is awarded to thee!”

This patch includes the new boon system to customize your factions, new upgrades, a campaign rework, and various gameplay improvements.

Boons & customization

Players can now unlock boons when finishing campaign missions or certain achievements. Boons are special upgrades you can select in the menu to enhance certain capabilities of your faction.



Boons vary from economy boosts to hero buffs to troop enhancements and defensive perks. This way, you can customize each faction to play more to your liking.

The current patch includes 10 general boons and 8 faction-specific boons for each faction. More are coming soon!

Campaign rework

The campaign received a slight overhaul to make it less linear and give players more freedom to play as they like. There are now faction-specific “intro” missions, while the main set of campaign missions can be played by 2-3 factions each (Ura missions are coming soon).



This includes an all-new campaign mission and a small narrative overhaul regarding the first Fahad mission, which is now set at the start of the current timeline instead of the middle.

Unfortunately, some previously saved campaign matches will be corrupted. Our apologies for the inconvenience. Any match saved after this patch should work just fine.

Upgrades and conditions

All factions received various upgrades for their troops to further customize your play-style and provide more options to counter your opponent. Some upgrades use the new conditions, which apply an effect to enemies hit depending on the type of condition; other upgrades change how troops are played, sometimes drastically.

Conditions are effects that linger on the affected character:

Bleeding: takes rapid damage over time that increases with intensity the more the character is bleeding.

Burning: takes damage over time and spawns fires, dealing area damage.

Poison: takes low damage over a long time. Character can’t be healed for the entire duration.

Corrosion (used by Wargolems): reduces the character’s armor.

Chill: slows the character’s movement and attack speed for the duration (up to 50%).

Stun: the character can’t move, attack, or cast abilities for the duration.

Other features

Removed workers automatically targeting faraway structures.

You can now choose a random faction and hero in battle mode.

You can choose a campaign mission and equipped boons after each campaign mission.

Bug fixes