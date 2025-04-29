Hello everyone!

We have just released a hotfix to address a number of issues with the Calm Before the Storm update.

Find the list of changes below, and remember to update your game to the latest version to receive the fixes!

v1.8.8.1

Fixed client list often appearing empty in the server lobby when joining mid-round while a campaign was active.

Fixed job variant selection panel rendering below the job selection panel, often making it unusable.

Fixed job variant selection only working in the server lobby, not in the tab menu mid-round.

Fixed inability to preview loadouts if there's only one variant of a job available (e.g. assistants).

Fixed fires no longer spreading from room to room.

Fixed a pathfinding issue that sometimes caused both to get stuck running back and forth towards the target they're trying to reach (one common place where this occurred was Barsuk's engine room).

Fixed non-hitscan projectiles such as harpoons launching with an incorrect rotation when fired to the left.

Fixed Herja not having any assistant or non-job-specific spawnpoints, causing assistants and custom classes to spawn at other classes' spawnpoints, potentially giving them ID card tags they shouldn't have.

Autoinjectors no longer inject meds on dead characters (even though they are technically below the health threshold at which the autoinjection should trigger).

Fixed team argument not working on the "spawncharacter" console command when spawning non-humans.

Fixed some edge chunk objects in hydrothermal wastes and the great sea spawning in front of the level walls.

Fixed missing gap in one of the new crew modules, which prevented water and oxygen from flowing through the module properly.

Modding: