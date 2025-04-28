With this update:
-
The gamepad LS Up button can no longer be used for jumping
-
The double jump feature is now easier to use
-
Some descriptions are improved
-
The platforming tutorial is improved
-
The visible area on the screen is increased
I am still working on issues like:
-
Font consistency and text sizes in all languages
-
Better explanation of the game's features
-
Better colors, lighting, and other visual improvements
-
Better keyboard and controller support
-
Translation improvements
-
Replayability improvements
Changed files in this update