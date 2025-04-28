 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18262966 Edited 28 April 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With this update:

  • The gamepad LS Up button can no longer be used for jumping

  • The double jump feature is now easier to use

  • Some descriptions are improved

  • The platforming tutorial is improved

  • The visible area on the screen is increased

I am still working on issues like:

  • Font consistency and text sizes in all languages

  • Better explanation of the game's features

  • Better colors, lighting, and other visual improvements

  • Better keyboard and controller support

  • Translation improvements

  • Replayability improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 3420791
