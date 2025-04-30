 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18262939
Update notes

Thanks for playing Pokerist! We've been improving the game with every release.
In this version, we've added a variety of minor updates and enhanced the overall experience.

• NOW AVAILABLE ON macOS •
You can now enjoy Pokerist on macOS as well! Download the game and join the action on your favorite platform.

• NEW SLOT •
Conquer the element of fire! Hot winnings await in the new Flaming Flux slot!

• NEW JACKPOT •
Want to find out what reward is hidden inside? Hit the jackpot in the Hack the Safe slot!

• NEW EVENTS •
Don't miss out on exciting quests and a unique pass!

We hope you have a great time in our game!

