v8.22e - April 28th, 2025
-11 new stage events (Total: 79)
-Added 3 new interactions to both gift delivery events
-Moved around a bunch of unlocks
-Added Wrathful and Repelling effects to Rage Duet, Venom Veyeral, Vibrant Veyeral, Nix and Tox Polyps
-Made some changes to Ruby and Heliola's Wrathful battles
-Most guardians, Eyeric Glyphs, and special monsters now bump you away if you touch their main body
-In Amber's battle, the top and bottom rows of spikes will now bump you away
-Bug Fix: Dendrohai used Heliola's collision shape for collision with your heart
Here are the 2 small patches I released shortly after last week's patch notes:
v8.22dd - April 20th, 2025
-Fixed a crash due to a new version of gamemaker (although it was kinda my fault too, I left a coding landmine in there)
v8.22dedede - April 21st, 2025
-Added back some of Momo's gift delivery text that was accidentally removed in v8.22d
-Added Anomaly's interactions to both gift delivery events
The new delivery interactions are: Blot, Joule, Null Unit, and Anomaly (added in one of the small patches)
The next patch will be whatever I get done next week again. It's looking like 2 or maybe 3 more weekly patches to finish up the gift delivery events.
Changed files in this update