v8.22e - April 28th, 2025

-11 new stage events (Total: 79)

-Added 3 new interactions to both gift delivery events

-Moved around a bunch of unlocks

-Added Wrathful and Repelling effects to Rage Duet, Venom Veyeral, Vibrant Veyeral, Nix and Tox Polyps

-Made some changes to Ruby and Heliola's Wrathful battles

-Most guardians, Eyeric Glyphs, and special monsters now bump you away if you touch their main body

-In Amber's battle, the top and bottom rows of spikes will now bump you away

-Bug Fix: Dendrohai used Heliola's collision shape for collision with your heart

Here are the 2 small patches I released shortly after last week's patch notes:

v8.22dd - April 20th, 2025

-Fixed a crash due to a new version of gamemaker (although it was kinda my fault too, I left a coding landmine in there)

v8.22dedede - April 21st, 2025

-Added back some of Momo's gift delivery text that was accidentally removed in v8.22d

-Added Anomaly's interactions to both gift delivery events

The new delivery interactions are: Blot, Joule, Null Unit, and Anomaly (added in one of the small patches)

The next patch will be whatever I get done next week again. It's looking like 2 or maybe 3 more weekly patches to finish up the gift delivery events.