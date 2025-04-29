Hello again! We've got a new playtest update today. Last update we released a new final boss, this one focuses on difficulty ramp into the late game. Enemies have been buffed, and most excitingly some new enemies that appear in the later levels.

🏓 Gameplay

Added five new enemies to the native chronosphere biome on floors 10, 11 and 12... Have fun! 😈

Unstable enemies appear much more frequently as instability rises.

Several enemy types in each biome (except Bellusect) have had their max HP increased.

It's a bit harder to dodge projectiles.

Clockwork Soldier, Clockworker and Radgunner now attack immediately on sight.

Unionbreaker attack pattern is less capable of killing the player in a single turn...

...but he's been lifting heavy at the gym, and dreaming up new ways to annoy you.

Removed mixed weapon chest from floor 1 of all spheres.

The starting weapon is now based on which biome you land in when entering the first floor.

You can go back to the equipment choice in the Customizer and Idealizer.

Some mystery portal levels now have "scenarios" that trigger game events (more to come).

🖼️ Art

Added new visually themed areas in various biomes.

New visual effects for enemies inside a distortion.

Updates to pond visuals, and added new ponds.

Improved final boss head and some arena details.

Updated VFX and appearance of portals.

Update native biome environment art.

Ccid explosion VFX looks less like poison AoE.

🗺️ Level Generation

Simplified sphere generation to use a single biome for most of the sphere. More biome patterns to come in future.

🤖 Tech

Prevent bug where the game would get stuck in an aim state when input is pressed and released on the same frame.

🦋 Progression

Fixed Marcia's Berzerking tactic not being available.

Fixed bug where character levels weren't marked as seen and rewards weren't displayed when expected.

—Chronosphere Team