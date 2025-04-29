Hello again! We've got a new playtest update today. Last update we released a new final boss, this one focuses on difficulty ramp into the late game. Enemies have been buffed, and most excitingly some new enemies that appear in the later levels.
🏓 Gameplay
-
Added five new enemies to the native chronosphere biome on floors 10, 11 and 12... Have fun! 😈
-
Unstable enemies appear much more frequently as instability rises.
-
Several enemy types in each biome (except Bellusect) have had their max HP increased.
-
It's a bit harder to dodge projectiles.
-
Clockwork Soldier, Clockworker and Radgunner now attack immediately on sight.
-
Unionbreaker attack pattern is less capable of killing the player in a single turn...
...but he's been lifting heavy at the gym, and dreaming up new ways to annoy you.
-
Removed mixed weapon chest from floor 1 of all spheres.
-
The starting weapon is now based on which biome you land in when entering the first floor.
-
You can go back to the equipment choice in the Customizer and Idealizer.
-
Some mystery portal levels now have "scenarios" that trigger game events (more to come).
🖼️ Art
-
Added new visually themed areas in various biomes.
-
New visual effects for enemies inside a distortion.
-
Updates to pond visuals, and added new ponds.
-
Improved final boss head and some arena details.
-
Updated VFX and appearance of portals.
-
Update native biome environment art.
-
Ccid explosion VFX looks less like poison AoE.
🗺️ Level Generation
- Simplified sphere generation to use a single biome for most of the sphere. More biome patterns to come in future.
🤖 Tech
- Prevent bug where the game would get stuck in an aim state when input is pressed and released on the same frame.
🦋 Progression
-
Fixed Marcia's Berzerking tactic not being available.
-
Fixed bug where character levels weren't marked as seen and rewards weren't displayed when expected.
—Chronosphere Team
