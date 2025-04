Dear players, hello everyone.

We will perform a maintenance update today at 17:00 (GMT+8) to fix some recent bugs and optimize certain rules and experiences, all based on the suggestions and feedback from everyone. Thank you very much. The maintenance details are as follows:

1, Reward item quantities in the Soul Expedition mode are multiplied by 15.

2, In PvP mode, all teams’ attack attributes are increased by 10% and defense attributes by 20%.