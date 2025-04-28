With this update, the software is no longer falsely reported as a virus. Players can use it with confidence.

The shortcut keys you set will need to be set again.

The function is the same as the old version, temporarily removing the interface to the dynamic mouse, streamlining some functions to make it easier for users to use.

Currently, users only need to click on "Perfect Desktop" and "Auto" to complete the configuration.

New version that supports video files as wallpapers. Intelligently pause playback in the form of whether the window is full-screen. Shortcuts are still supported.

Other features of the new version are the same as the old version, but there may be bugs in some computers, so it is not recommended for old users to update this version.