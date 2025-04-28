Hey Hard Hats!

We’ve just pushed out v0.19.3, and this update brings a ton of quality-of-life fixes, some serious clean-up on save issues, and introduces a whole new way to blow off steam after a long day running the store – welcome to the Casino!

Thanks again for all your bug reports, feedback, and amazing support! You guys are helping shape the game every step of the way. Keep it coming!

Here’s what’s new:

Additions

Time

We've changed how time works, your store will still automatically close at 9pm, but we now allow time to run until 2am to allow for some after-day activities!

This will be expanded upon in the future (we have a few plans for this, namely – players having homes where a good sleep affects your productivity the next day).

Casino

Added a casino!

The casino is only open after your store closes for the day (9pm onwards), and will close at 2am.

You can use your personal money at the casino to try and win big.

Currently we only have blackjack and slot machines but we plan to add more games to this with coming releases.

Beta Branch

We've added a beta branch that you can opt into. This is to see anything upcoming – but will be very prone to bugs! Use at your own risk.

Customers

When a purchase is less than $10, a customer will no longer give $100; the max they'll give is $50. In the future, we'll enable card/cash only checkouts.

Tablet

When purchasing items/licenses in the stock screen you can now see the market price for the item.

Items

Applied a discount to higher stocked items in the store, so that buying more gives you more of a discount.

Bug Fixes

Audio

Fixed a bug where when it started to rain, the audio would bug out for a few moments.

Deliveries

Deliveries persisting between saves is now more stable. If you encounter any errors please let us know.

Items

Box Beams have been resized slightly. We're still working on this and will provide more updates in the leadup to our first item on our roadmap. However, they should now fit correctly on more shelve types.

Earth auger market price and base purchase price has been updated so that it's not massively overpriced.

Spawning

Stability updates between loading saves. Please report any more bugs that you find with items disappearing when loading and the replication. You can use the support channel or make a ticket, thank you!

Coming in the next patch