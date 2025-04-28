 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18262342 Edited 28 April 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As the release date approaches, we've done extensive polishing and updates:​​

Fixed bugs in the character customization system
Added new character appearances
Corrected animation errors
Implemented new dog-related settings

Changed files in this update

