Hello, everyone!
Here's a bunch of new experimental changes, including tweaks to adaptive Power Shafts and four more revised maps. As a reminder, Update 7 launches for everyone really soon, on May 8, 2025!
Adaptive Power Shafts
We thank you for your feedback after we made Power Shafts adaptive last week. Please keep it coming!
-
Added the missing T-junction variant. No more wireless charging.
-
Adaptive Power Shafts no longer go overboard with the reversing variants.
-
Removed the "Blocked power connection" status from newly placed Power Shafts, as it was not very helpful.
Maps
-
Revised Canyon, Helix Mountain, Thousand Islands, and Waterfalls.
-
Removed that dead berry bush on Beaverome.
Modding
-
Our example mods - including Shanty Speaker - are now fully compatible with Update 7.
-
Workplaces no longer softlock themselves if a mod adds a new recipe and then you remove that mod.
Bug fixes
-
In the preview mode, the Engine’s entrance no longer lights up.
-
Power Shafts no longer show themselves when finished while hidden by the layer tool.
-
The blue markers indicating possible Power Shaft connections are no longer visible when the layer tool hides the objects on which they would appear.
-
Some panels in the map editor no longer open twice, doubling the number of clicks needed to save a map.
-
The Dirt Excavator no longer self-destructs despite the ground it’s standing on still being there.
-
Added extra safety measures to prevent beavers in the Wind Tunnel from smashing into the terrain above.
Changed depots in experimental branch