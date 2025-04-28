This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, everyone!

Here's a bunch of new experimental changes, including tweaks to adaptive Power Shafts and four more revised maps. As a reminder, Update 7 launches for everyone really soon, on May 8, 2025!

Adaptive Power Shafts

We thank you for your feedback after we made Power Shafts adaptive last week. Please keep it coming!

Added the missing T-junction variant. No more wireless charging.

Adaptive Power Shafts no longer go overboard with the reversing variants.

Removed the "Blocked power connection" status from newly placed Power Shafts, as it was not very helpful.

Maps

Revised Canyon, Helix Mountain, Thousand Islands, and Waterfalls.

Removed that dead berry bush on Beaverome.

Modding

Our example mods - including Shanty Speaker - are now fully compatible with Update 7.

Workplaces no longer softlock themselves if a mod adds a new recipe and then you remove that mod.

Bug fixes