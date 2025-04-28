 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18262288 Edited 28 April 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hello, everyone!

Here's a bunch of new experimental changes, including tweaks to adaptive Power Shafts and four more revised maps. As a reminder, Update 7 launches for everyone really soon, on May 8, 2025!

Adaptive Power Shafts

We thank you for your feedback after we made Power Shafts adaptive last week. Please keep it coming!

  • Added the missing T-junction variant. No more wireless charging.

  • Adaptive Power Shafts no longer go overboard with the reversing variants.

  • Removed the "Blocked power connection" status from newly placed Power Shafts, as it was not very helpful.

Maps

  • Revised Canyon, Helix Mountain, Thousand Islands, and Waterfalls.

  • Removed that dead berry bush on Beaverome.

Modding

  • Our example mods - including Shanty Speaker - are now fully compatible with Update 7.

  • Workplaces no longer softlock themselves if a mod adds a new recipe and then you remove that mod.

Bug fixes

  • In the preview mode, the Engine’s entrance no longer lights up.

  • Power Shafts no longer show themselves when finished while hidden by the layer tool.

  • The blue markers indicating possible Power Shaft connections are no longer visible when the layer tool hides the objects on which they would appear.

  • Some panels in the map editor no longer open twice, doubling the number of clicks needed to save a map.

  • The Dirt Excavator no longer self-destructs despite the ground it’s standing on still being there.

  • Added extra safety measures to prevent beavers in the Wind Tunnel from smashing into the terrain above.

Changed depots in experimental branch

