(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone

We are sorry that there are still some bugs, so we have made emergency repairs.

The update content is as follows:

Fixed the bug of repeated purple crystals. Fixed the difficulty overlay problem of "Survivor Mode". Extended the invincibility time of the player after the BOSS died. Prevent the bug that the player will be killed after the BOSS dies.

If you encounter a bug in the battle with the "Queen of Thorns" after the update, please contact us.

Our email address is:

hunterwing@163.com

Thank you very much for your support

Thanks♪(･ω･)ﾉ