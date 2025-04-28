 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18262276 Edited 28 April 2025 – 08:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone

We are sorry that there are still some bugs, so we have made emergency repairs.
The update content is as follows:

  1. Fixed the bug of repeated purple crystals.

  2. Fixed the difficulty overlay problem of "Survivor Mode".

  3. Extended the invincibility time of the player after the BOSS died. Prevent the bug that the player will be killed after the BOSS dies.

If you encounter a bug in the battle with the "Queen of Thorns" after the update, please contact us.

Our email address is:
hunterwing@163.com

Thank you very much for your support
Thanks♪(･ω･)ﾉ

Changed files in this update

Depot 3206201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link