(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone
We are sorry that there are still some bugs, so we have made emergency repairs.
The update content is as follows:
-
Fixed the bug of repeated purple crystals.
-
Fixed the difficulty overlay problem of "Survivor Mode".
-
Extended the invincibility time of the player after the BOSS died. Prevent the bug that the player will be killed after the BOSS dies.
If you encounter a bug in the battle with the "Queen of Thorns" after the update, please contact us.
Our email address is:
hunterwing@163.com
Thank you very much for your support
Thanks♪(･ω･)ﾉ
Changed files in this update