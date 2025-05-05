I have made several changes to the building mini-game, in order to make it less simplistic and somewhat more challenging.

I have also added a couple of unrelated options that some of you should like, especially the first.

Changes

Added an option to skip the animated rolls in individual combat.

Added an option to hide the exact numerical difficulty of checks in text events.

In the building mini-game, warning icons are shown in the last turn if the current selection is insufficient to complete the work, or if completion is possible only with a successful Bonus Production Roll.

The way Superior Quality production works has been changed: now it is more efficient in the first quadrant of the work progression. In the second quadrant it is still slightly better than it was in the previous version of the game. In the third and fourth quadrants it gets worse and worse.

The option to "push your men to work faster" can be used at full efficiency only a limited number of times. If your century has good Endurance, more uses are available. When they are all used up, the production increment becomes less and less beneficial.

The Troop's Opinion cost of the "push your men to work faster" option has been changed. The first use costs 2 points, a little less than before, but the price increases with each further use up to a maximum of 6 points.

Tooltips have been added to the panels showing Attributes and Skills in the character/century summaries. Another unrelated tooltip has ben added to the cohort status panel of the battle UI.

A hint panel has been added to the Combat UI.

Other small UI changes and improvements.

About the future

After the release of version 0.9.1 at the beginning of April, I started working on the continuation of the story in parallel with the changes I made for the two most recent updates, but there is still a long way to go. For now, I implemented the transition to the new legion and century in my local copy, with all the particulars that had to be handled, then I began building the details of part 11.

I can tell you with certainty that the next chapters won't be released one by one, that would be way too disruptive of the player's experience. At the moment, the idea I am most keen on is to release them in two installments made of several chapters each, when they are ready. It is difficult to make an accurate estimate, but it is safe to assume it should take at least several months before the first of such installments is ready.