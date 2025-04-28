 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18262097 Edited 28 April 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

On tower 5 it wasn't recording that the level was cleared after you got all the challenges to count towards unlocking the extra level. If you've already got the challenges in that level you will have to play it through again for it to count. you don't need to actually do the challenges again but you have to clear the level by coming in at least third place

Changed files in this update

Depot 2440281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link