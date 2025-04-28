On tower 5 it wasn't recording that the level was cleared after you got all the challenges to count towards unlocking the extra level. If you've already got the challenges in that level you will have to play it through again for it to count. you don't need to actually do the challenges again but you have to clear the level by coming in at least third place
fixed problem recording challenges on tower 5
