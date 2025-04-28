 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18261983 Edited 28 April 2025 – 08:13:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Support For PS5 Access Controller Calibration
• Support For PS5 PSVR2 Controllers Sense Calibration
• Support For PS5 Edge Modules Calibration
(Note: Edge modules require hardware mode - see GitHub
lewy20041/Dualsense_Edge_Modules_Callibration for details)
• Fix For PS5 Edge Controller Manual Calibration Issues
• Bug Fixes
• Performance Optimizations
• Other Small Improvements

Changed files in this update

