• Support For PS5 Access Controller Calibration
• Support For PS5 PSVR2 Controllers Sense Calibration
• Support For PS5 Edge Modules Calibration
(Note: Edge modules require hardware mode - see GitHub
lewy20041/Dualsense_Edge_Modules_Callibration for details)
• Fix For PS5 Edge Controller Manual Calibration Issues
• Bug Fixes
• Performance Optimizations
• Other Small Improvements
Update Notes v0.4.0
Update notes via Steam Community
