28 April 2025 Build 18261897 Edited 28 April 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Bugfixes

  • All sounds and music being muted by default for some players. Your settings might reset - sorry about that.

  • Quest tracker not staying hidden after game restart

  • Chatbox size resetting after game restart

Changed files in this update

