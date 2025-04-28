 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18261886
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added several more angel eggs. Final pre-DLC batch I think

  • Added an achievement to track all angel eggs in the game. (still no item yet which tells you WHERE they are...)

  • Angel eggs now give you 3 shards

  • Spore Memory: now has a different effect. If you had it previously, you should have a message informing you

  • Broomerang: Warp is now an unlockable enchantment for 99 cubes from the Crone

  • Now, after you beat each respective level, there is a corresponding "spell" in the Haven hub room.

  • "time aged" counter now stops as soon as end game screen is shown

at the moment, there is no in game reward or recognition for having all angel eggs... yet.

Changed files in this update

