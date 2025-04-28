Added several more angel eggs. Final pre-DLC batch I think

Added an achievement to track all angel eggs in the game. (still no item yet which tells you WHERE they are...)

Angel eggs now give you 3 shards

Spore Memory: now has a different effect. If you had it previously, you should have a message informing you

Broomerang: Warp is now an unlockable enchantment for 99 cubes from the Crone

Now, after you beat each respective level, there is a corresponding "spell" in the Haven hub room.