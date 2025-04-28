 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18261783 Edited 28 April 2025 – 07:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Players!
I hope you have enjoyed the new character over easter and had a great time looking for eggs on the different maps! Stay tuned for more content this summer!

Orange Sloth Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2365251
