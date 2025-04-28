 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18261708 Edited 28 April 2025 – 09:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! It's meleiko, I'm here with a bunch of good news! You have to check it out! Let's go!

Here is what is in the new game update:

  • Now the main island always works in the background

  • Removed the points where the warriors run, now they automatically go to defend any building

  • Rescue of people now starts from the moment of opening the cell

  • NEW: Events, now events, arrivals of people, merchants, etc. can happen on the main island!

  • Building has become more convenient, now you can choose several things at once for ore mining

  • NEW: Visual, the visual of the game has changed a lot

  • Optimisation, the game works up to 2 times faster!

  • People should no longer get stuck in buildings

  • Fog removed from winter and boss locations

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3191742
macOS Depot 3191743
Linux Depot 3191744
