Hello! It's meleiko, I'm here with a bunch of good news! You have to check it out! Let's go!

Now the main island always works in the background

Removed the points where the warriors run, now they automatically go to defend any building

Rescue of people now starts from the moment of opening the cell

NEW: Events, now events, arrivals of people, merchants, etc. can happen on the main island!

Building has become more convenient, now you can choose several things at once for ore mining

NEW: Visual, the visual of the game has changed a lot

Optimisation, the game works up to 2 times faster!

People should no longer get stuck in buildings