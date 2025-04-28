Hello! It's meleiko, I'm here with a bunch of good news! You have to check it out! Let's go!
Here is what is in the new game update:
Now the main island always works in the background
Removed the points where the warriors run, now they automatically go to defend any building
Rescue of people now starts from the moment of opening the cell
NEW: Events, now events, arrivals of people, merchants, etc. can happen on the main island!
Building has become more convenient, now you can choose several things at once for ore mining
NEW: Visual, the visual of the game has changed a lot
Optimisation, the game works up to 2 times faster!
People should no longer get stuck in buildings
Fog removed from winter and boss locations
