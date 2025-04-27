 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18261659 Edited 28 April 2025 – 07:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

・Updated EasyRPG to the latest version.
・Added possession limits for some powerful items. The maximum number of launchers that can be possessed is now 10. Up to 30 grenades.
・Increased the selling price of explosives.
・Decreased the maximum HP of enemy tanks, armored cars, and powered suits.
・Changed so that cash drops when tanks, armored cars, and powered suits are defeated.
・Changed autoloaders to default equipment. (Skill points will be refunded if already acquired)
・Changed so that powered suit armaments can be replenished at save points. Special ammo can continue to be used to replenish while exploring.
・Changed so that powered suit armaments are also replenished when replenishing built-in ammo in the lab.
・Changed HP increase amount of the "Die Hard" skill to 40.
・Changed the map of the sewer dungeon. Adjusted the labyrinth-like dungeon.
・Fixed typos and omissions in crafting recipes.
・Fixed minor bugs

Changed files in this update

