Version 0.4.1 has been released.

A large number of new “Dungeon Conversations” have been added.

Each of the 20 personality types now has 180 patterns (60 opening lines, 60 responses, and 60 follow-up reactions), for a total of 3,600 new patterns. Some conversations are exclusive to pairs in a partner or romantic relationship.

From light banter to flirtatious dialogues that feel as if they’ve forgotten they’re in a dungeon, a wide variety of combinations are now possible.

Level reduction when using “Rest” at the GUILD has been removed.

You can now reset skill points without losing levels, making it easier to experiment with different builds.

A highlighting feature has been added to make it easier to identify members affected by status conditions.

When opening the menu in a dungeon, the name of the current floor will now be displayed at the top of the menu.

Item behavior when inventory limits are exceeded has been adjusted.

When exceeding the item limit, you can now choose to use the item on the spot instead of just discarding it.