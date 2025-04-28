New Feature: Auto-Saving!
- Your progress in a run will now be saved automatically at the start of each round.
- Added a "Continue Run" button to the Main Menu.
- This feature may have bugs! Please report any you find to #bug-reports in Discord.
Balance Changes
- Flying Stage Performer gains Quick Attack instead.
UI Changes
- The "New Character Unlocked" screen now also displays the character's name and ability.
- Added confirmation prompts to "Return to Main Menu" and "Quit to Desktop" buttons in the pause menu.
- Increased entries per page of the daily challenge scoreboard to 10.
- Sprout renamed to Stoke.
Bug Fixes
- Allison Lycette's enemy encounter no longer uses the wrong character background.
- Fixed the Mana Next Round indicator sometimes appearing in red text.
- Fixed card cost color not changing to red/green when drawn or when viewing a card pile.
- Fixed a typo in Deep Breath's textbox.
Changed files in this update