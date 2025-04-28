 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18261616 Edited 28 April 2025 – 08:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Feature: Auto-Saving!
  • Your progress in a run will now be saved automatically at the start of each round.
  • Added a "Continue Run" button to the Main Menu.
  • This feature may have bugs! Please report any you find to #bug-reports in Discord.
Balance Changes
  • Flying Stage Performer gains Quick Attack instead.
UI Changes
  • The "New Character Unlocked" screen now also displays the character's name and ability.
  • Added confirmation prompts to "Return to Main Menu" and "Quit to Desktop" buttons in the pause menu.
  • Increased entries per page of the daily challenge scoreboard to 10.
  • Sprout renamed to Stoke.
Bug Fixes
  • Allison Lycette's enemy encounter no longer uses the wrong character background.
  • Fixed the Mana Next Round indicator sometimes appearing in red text.
  • Fixed card cost color not changing to red/green when drawn or when viewing a card pile.
  • Fixed a typo in Deep Breath's textbox.

