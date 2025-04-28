SIGame here! Version 8.5 released!

Steam Workshop support: Subscribe to Workshop packages, select them inside the game and play!

You can edit your name and sex in profile view

Pause button key binding can be set up in settings

Allow to select background image for game room

Appellation message displayed on main screen (like Pause message)

Lobby Trends have tabs for top packages and latest games

Main menu styling: new background image and About game button

Question for yourself title has been redesigned