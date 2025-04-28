 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18261611 Edited 28 April 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SIGame here! Version 8.5 released!

  • Steam Workshop support: Subscribe to Workshop packages, select them inside the game and play!

  • You can edit your name and sex in profile view

  • Pause button key binding can be set up in settings

  • Allow to select background image for game room

  • Appellation message displayed on main screen (like Pause message)

  • Lobby Trends have tabs for top packages and latest games

  • Main menu styling: new background image and About game button

  • Question for yourself title has been redesigned

  • Edit table menu allowing to free or delete tables









Changed files in this update

Depot 3553501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link