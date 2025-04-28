SIGame here! Version 8.5 released!
Steam Workshop support: Subscribe to Workshop packages, select them inside the game and play!
You can edit your name and sex in profile view
Pause button key binding can be set up in settings
Allow to select background image for game room
Appellation message displayed on main screen (like Pause message)
Lobby Trends have tabs for top packages and latest games
Main menu styling: new background image and About game button
Question for yourself title has been redesigned
Edit table menu allowing to free or delete tables
