- Adds new armor coatings to the shop
- Preparation for next Battle Passes
- Preparation for next Community Event
- Fixes some issues with Spartan AI
- Online matchmaking improvements
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Update 4.54
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update