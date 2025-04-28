 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18261533 Edited 28 April 2025 – 07:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Adds new armor coatings to the shop
  • Preparation for next Battle Passes
  • Preparation for next Community Event
  • Fixes some issues with Spartan AI
  • Online matchmaking improvements
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

