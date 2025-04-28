Hello, Boss!

How about leading a mercenary company this time?

Recruit skilled mercenaries, purchase weapons, and build an even stronger squad through training and real battles.

This game doesn’t require physical prowess.

Instead, create strategies based on your keen observation and decision-making skills to determine how your mercenaries will fight.

The project, which began in 2022, has finally reached Early Access.

It hasn’t been a short journey, and there were times we completely overhauled the game’s direction, so we’re truly thrilled to have made it this far. :)

Of course, Early Access is not the end but just the beginning.

Based on the current core experience, we aim to reach version 1.0 within 2025.

Thank you!