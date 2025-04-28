Hi folks,

Our 7th major update, Ironvein Hold, is now live for everyone! We've already discussed briefly what to expect in the previous two development journals, so there is no need to repeat everything here, but in case you missed them, the highlights are:

New Crafting System that supports recipes, experimentation, and modding.

Crafting without a recipe

Crafting with a recipe

Region Simulation System that dynamically changes population, law, stability, and more across regions, affecting the local economy among other things.

Added an Explore action that guarantees a Discovery or Event based on the terrain.

Trading is now more dynamic: regional scarcity and abundance impact item prices and shop inventories, along with your haggling bonus.

Added Dwarves as a new playable species.

Added new ingredients, tools, and books with crafting recipes.

Added new Discoveries across all terrain types, including vampire-exclusive ones.

Improved Discovery requirements preview and reward feedback.

Many bug fixes, UI improvements, and quality-of-life updates.

Added new scenes and events at the camp and in various world locations.

And so much more. This is a massive content update, so if you have any questions or encounter any issues, feel free to let me know. You can read more details in the patch notes below.

But before that...

We will be talking more about what is coming next in future development journals.

In the meantime, have fun!

New Content

Added Dwarf as a playable species.

Added level requirements to various trait perks.

Smoked meat now recovers fatigue. Preserved blood recovers hunger for vampire characters.

Added Crafting, Alchemy & Cooking recipes.

Added new Materials, Ingredients, and Valuables for crafting.

Added Discoveries for Arid, Cave & Town terrains.

Added extra Discoveries across all terrain types.

Added a new event at the Golden Sparrow.

Added a Codex entry on simulation and its effects.

Added ingredients and recipes for crafting alchemy potions.

Alchemists across the world now sell alchemical ingredients.

Added a new alchemist in Doven.

Maira's shop in Valetport is now open and sells various herbs.

Added several Discoveries related to herb gathering.

Added new Discoveries exclusive to vampire & non-vampire characters.

Added the Codex entry for Wounds.

Added two new scenes with Marie at the camp.

Added a new scene with Janus at the camp.

Added a new scene at Llanford's lake.

Added the settlement in Ironvein Hold.

Added a new scene at the Golden Sparrow.

Added new VFX for Poison and Fire.

Added new Books.

New Features, QoL & Misc Changes

After reacting to a discovery, you can now briefly see its requirements.

A rank requirement on a trait perk will now count as a level requirement.

In Shell: Added lua, discovery and done commands.

New Action Effects: Hunger and Fatigue will now affect hunger and fatigue, respectively.

In Bands Editor: You can create clones of a unique actor at runtime using Clone:[ActorId].

New Crafting System Crafting allows the combination of items and various ingredients to create new items. The crafting system supports experimenting with unknown recipes and includes requirements in the form of skill ranks, companions, items, and more. It also supports crafting through known recipes, as well as learning new recipes. Custom recipes can be added as a JSON file in: Mods/My Modname/Recipes/RecipesDB.json

New Region Simulation System Added a background simulation system that tracks and changes many traits for each region over time. These traits include Population, Tax Rate, Stability, Happiness, Security, Culture, Education, Environment, Public Health, and more, reacting to game events, player actions, and simulation logic. Added a moddable event system driven by Simulation_EventsDB.json. Events can reflect world activity such as: Band activity: Bandit raids, vampires feeding, undead sightings, interactions with adventurers or other bands. Completing contracts: criminals being caught, clearing lairs, escorting NPCs, or new areas being explored. Simulation Events change regional stats such as: Unrest, Stability, Law, Happiness, Infrastructure, Faith, and Public Health. Population changes, regional money, and character behavior are now influenced by narrative or simulated activity. You'll hear about simulation events as "rumors". Basically, stuff that's already happened and changed things up in a region, either randomly or because of what you did (or didn't do).

Commerce/Trading Improvements Added a system to calculate a Trade Tariff rate for each region. This tariff (inflation) rate is determined by the region's current stats compared to maximums. Factors Increasing Inflation: Trade Value, Corruption, Chaos, Unrest. Factors Decreasing Inflation: Productivity, Infrastructure, Law. Each factor has a maximum impact value. Trade Tariff changes the base value of all goods (except "Farthings") during trades in that region.

New passive bonus: Haggling, the difference between player and trader Haggling skill changes item values.

The current weather is now saved.

Extreme weather will affect weariness per turn along with terrain type.

Discovery requirements and simulation event outcomes display when hovering over the reaction button.

Optional urban events involving random NPCs appear as discoveries that you can choose to trigger or ignore.

Introduced dynamic regional pricing: item prices now vary realistically from region to region.

Expect to find goods cheaper near their source (such as ore in the mountains) and more expensive where they are scarce and need to be imported.

Improved general store inventories: merchants now stock items appropriate to their location. Towns known for mining will offer more picks and ore, while shops in deep forests will be better stocked with wood and furs.

For many trade goods and resources, you'll now see the current "Regional Value" next to the "Base Value," along with a helpful indicator (such as "Scarce," "Abundant," or "Normal") showing local availability. (Affects: Junk, Materials, Ingredients & Food.)

Supply contracts prioritize requesting scarcer items.

Merchants remember recent selling prices for buybacks.

Turn will no longer end automatically if actor has 0 AP but still has usable abilities.

ThisEncounterResolve() and ThisEncounterSpoils() grant bonus XP based on hostile band level.

Setting up camp is allowed sooner if tired before 24 hours pass.

After resolving a Discovery, the reaction button updates and displays gained effects or rewards when hovered over.

Added a Respec shell command, which you can use to reset a character back to their initial Origin stats. Any spent PP or SP will be refunded.

Respec:x can also be used as part of a reward string, such as through a LUA call in a conversation or in perks. In this case, x acts as a limit. If the actor has not already respec'd x times, they will be respec'd. There is no built-in confirmation when using this command; any confirmation should be handled within the conversation or event that triggers it.

In Barter UI, added a button to view and barter equipped items.

In the Barter UI, added confirmation dialog when offering items without asking for anything.

The Barter UI's "Profit/Loss" section now shows a breakdown of: Haggling Bonus/Malus (skill difference) Trade Tariff (regional inflation) Sale Profit/Loss (estimated selling effect) Purchase Profit/Loss (estimated buying effect) Arbitrage (overall estimated profit/loss)

Reaching rank 30 in a profession grants a corresponding tag.

In Quest Editor, added coordinate field for objectives.

Objectives with coordinates appear as pins on the World Map.

Discoveries can now be exclusive to or hidden by tags.

Sating hunger or recovering fatigue through Discoveries refreshes UI.

Receiving lingering wounds is now displayed in the combat log at the start of combat.

Added Explore action outside of combat guaranteeing Discovery/Event based on terrain.

Loot:Random now considers regional availability.

Current wounds now display next to Weariness.

Resting at camp restores half of wounds.

After the scene following Taymoor Ruins, Manage Party window opens automatically.

Discoveries can be marked as Unique.

Improved enemy summon logic. They no longer unsummon existing allies to summon new ones.

Increased the length of the combat log before it resets.

Added a Recipes section in the Inventory.

Learned recipes are recorded for faster access.

Recipes can also be learned through rewards or LUA call.

Added a "Crafting" filter icon to the inventory.

Gifting and overpaying influence gains now use final item values after haggling and regional effects.

Reward pane now appears above character sheet so you can open the sheet before choosing a reward recipient.

Improved passages and corrected a few typos.

Tweaked the supply chest contents in Ennathil's camp.

Tweaked Discoveries to offer more interesting rewards.

Added coordinate support to objectives to avoid story confusion.

Certain items like rope and torches are now consumed after use in Discoveries.

Added a note to various weapon-like tools that they cannot be equipped or used in combat.

Improved the scene following Taymoor Ruins to include companions or arrival of reserves.

Updated the Vulnerable description for better clarity: "Apply Vulnerable: Reduces armor for y rounds. Targets take +x physical damage."

Vulnerable Status tooltip and its Codex entry also updated for more clarity: "Vulnerable reduces a target's Armor, making them take additional Physical damage for the duration of the effect. This only applies to attacks that are affected by Armor. Damage types or abilities that ignore Armor will not benefit from Vulnerable." e.g. Lupine Claws can't benefit from Vulnerable, as they ignore Armor.

Bug Fixes