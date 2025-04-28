 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18261423 Edited 28 April 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Gun upgrade UI will now update when upgrading weapon
  • Fixed an issue where two bosses would spawn in Act 3
  • Fixed another faulty close button
  • Bullets from friendly player should no longer damage you
  • Fixed tile boundaries to prevent instances where they would overlap eachother in level generation

Changed files in this update

