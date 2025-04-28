- Gun upgrade UI will now update when upgrading weapon
- Fixed an issue where two bosses would spawn in Act 3
- Fixed another faulty close button
- Bullets from friendly player should no longer damage you
- Fixed tile boundaries to prevent instances where they would overlap eachother in level generation
West of the Witchlands 1.0.3 Release
Update notes via Steam Community
