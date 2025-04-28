Greetings, Lords and Ladies!

We did it! Kingdoms Deck is officially OUT on Steam, and I’m thrilled to share this moment with you!

Nearly two years ago, I took a leap of faith, diving into my first commercial game with just my savings and a whole lot of hope. Kingdoms Deck began as a solo passion project, but over time it transformed into something truly special. I want to thank the amazing Rogue Duck team for their talent and dedication in shaping this game, and my family and friends for their unwavering support through every step!

But my biggest thanks go to YOU, our incredible community. Your feedback, videos, and messages (sometimes so many I could barely keep up!) shaped this game into what it is. I read every comment and watched countless videos. Your feedback has greatly improved this game.

Kingdoms Deck is a piece of my soul, crafted with love and care. I hope you enjoy the experience as you build your kingdom!

Ivan

Get Kingdom's Deck with 20% release discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2655590/Kingdoms_Deck/

A word from our publisher, Rogue Duck Interactive

Kingdom's Deck has been one of the highest wishlist releases we had recently. We are glad to bring another game with City Builder elements, which had a very popular demo. Special for Kingdom's Deck release, we have bundled our City Builder Games for you!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/50542/Chill_City_Builders/

What's Coming to Kingdom's Deck after release?

Kingdom's Deck's design allows us to add content to it horizontally, we are planning free content updates throughout the year, synced with our marketing events and visibility rounds.