Hey champions! 👑

We’ve got a quick update bringing a Fullscreen function to the gallery, alongside a small tweak to arcade mode Wilfred’s super gain to bring him back in line with the other opponents.

Clicking on a highlighted gallery entry will now open the image in Fullscreen!

Arcade mode Wilfred’s super gain has been adjusted so that he no longer gains more super than the player does during rage.

Fixed a translation error when changing languages from Japanese to English

Other minor fixes regarding texts have been implemented.

please get in touch with us through our Discord Server if you have spotted any other bugs or have any recommendations! Thank you for playing!

Many Thanks,

Suspicious Jam Team