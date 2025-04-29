

Greetings from The First Berserker: Khazan.

We have released updates for The First Berserker: Khazan to address in-game issues.

For smoother gameplay, please update to the latest version before playing.

Platforms

STEAM®, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S

April 29, 2025, at 1:00 AM (UTC)

Please note that the release schedule may vary by platform.

STEAM®: Ver. 503371

PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.006.003

Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.6.3

Error Fixes

Fixed an issue where the character or game client would freeze when quickly switching weapons during an attack.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when entering the ending credits after completing the "Stand Alone" achievement following the April 22 update.

Additional Information

If you experience crashes while playing, you can recover your save data using the following method.

✅ How to Recover Save Data

Select "Load" from the Title menu.

Select the "Recover" button at the bottom.

Select your most recent save file. (Up to 3 backup files can be created.)

A message saying "Save data successfully retrieved" will confirm completion.



If you experience issues with launching the game or with save files, please contact us via 1:1 Inquiry on our Support page and send us the relevant files using the instructions below.

✅ How to Send Log Files (PC)

You can check the log file on your computer as follows.

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type "%LOCALAPPDATA%\BBQ\Saved\Logs" and press Enter. Select the folder named with numbers and compress it into a zip file.

✅ How to Send Save Files (PC)

You can check your save file on your computer as follows.

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type "%LOCALAPPDATA%\The First Berserker Khazan\Saved\SaveGames" and press Enter. Select the folder named with numbers and compress it into a zip file.

We will continue working hard to provide a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.

Thank you for your continued support of The First Berserker: Khazan.