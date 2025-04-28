 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18260983 Edited 28 April 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,
Thank you for your continued support and feedback! In this update, we’ve made the following optimizations and fixes:

Optimization Adjustments

  • Improved English localization, enhancing translation accuracy and fluency

  • Fixed issues with blurry text display

  • Enhanced graphical clarity, improving visual effects

Bug Fixes

  • Resolved an issue where companion robots would occasionally get stuck and remain immobile

We will continue to monitor and improve the gameplay experience. Thank you for your support and patience! If you have any suggestions or feedback, feel free to contact us anytime.

Changed files in this update

