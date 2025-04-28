Dear players,
Thank you for your continued support and feedback! In this update, we’ve made the following optimizations and fixes:
Optimization Adjustments
-
Improved English localization, enhancing translation accuracy and fluency
-
Fixed issues with blurry text display
-
Enhanced graphical clarity, improving visual effects
Bug Fixes
- Resolved an issue where companion robots would occasionally get stuck and remain immobile
We will continue to monitor and improve the gameplay experience. Thank you for your support and patience! If you have any suggestions or feedback, feel free to contact us anytime.
Changed files in this update