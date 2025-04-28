Dear players,

Thank you for your continued support and feedback! In this update, we’ve made the following optimizations and fixes:

Optimization Adjustments

Improved English localization, enhancing translation accuracy and fluency

Fixed issues with blurry text display

Enhanced graphical clarity, improving visual effects

Bug Fixes

Resolved an issue where companion robots would occasionally get stuck and remain immobile

We will continue to monitor and improve the gameplay experience. Thank you for your support and patience! If you have any suggestions or feedback, feel free to contact us anytime.