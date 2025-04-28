👋 Here’s the update announcement!
💞 Class Promotions and Advanced Classes Added
Create a party with a wide variety of concepts!
When reaching Level 4, you will receive a basic class bonus.
After reaching Level 10, you meet the minimum condition to promote to an advanced class.
You can check the conditions on the level-up screen.
If conditions are met, you can unlock the advanced class for 60 Soul Crystals.
Advanced classes offer a different, more varied combat experience than basic classes.
The bonuses for each class are as follows:
🛡 Fighter
15% chance to completely block incoming damage and gain +1 Shield Stack.
Advanced Class:
🛡 Spellsword
Reach Fighter Level 10
Reach Wizard Level 7
Increases all magic damage by +25%, and triggers additional magic damage upon using Ultimate.
✝️ Paladin
Every 5 seconds, grants allies within 3m (excluding self) +10% Attack Power, +10% Critical Rate, and heals 1 HP.
Advanced Class:
✝️ Inquisitor
Reach Paladin Level 10
Reach Rogue Level 7
Defeat Ogre Boss 10 times
Discover 15 Legendary Items
Ultimate Critical Damage +100%. Normal attacks have a chance to reset Ultimate cooldown.
🔨 Hammerer
The third basic attack now stuns in an area, and successful stuns grant +15% Movement Speed for 2 seconds.
Advanced Class:
🔨 Windbreaker
Reach Hammerer Level 10
Reach Barbarian Level 7
Defeat Skeleton King 10 times
Normal attacks have a chance to increase Attack Speed by 100% for 3 seconds.
🛡 Blackguard
Does not get knocked back when taking damage, and reflects 200 thorn damage back to attackers.
Advanced Class:
🛡 Spear Lancer
Reach Blackguard Level 10
Reach Paladin Level 7
When an ally’s elemental attack hits a counter-element, all skill cooldowns are reduced by 10%, and your elemental bonus damage increases by 50%.
🏹 Ranger
When dealing damage from more than 5m away, Critical Rate +25%.
Advanced Class:
🏹 Warden of Life
Reach Ranger Level 10
Reach Cleric Level 7
Defeat Stormwail Boss 10 times
When dealing Ultimate damage, all allies within 3m of the enemy heal 4 HP and gain +15% Attack Power and +10% Movement Speed for 4 seconds (Cooldown: 8 seconds).
🪄 Wizard
On skill hit, deals 50 Poison Damage over 3 seconds to enemies within 3m.
Advanced Class:
🪄 Transmuter
Reach Wizard Level 10
Reach Blackguard Level 7
All skills generate +2 Shield, and skill hits have a 20% chance to Taunt enemies within 6m.
🛡 Barbarian
Recovers 5 Stamina on successful basic attacks, and all skill cooldowns are reduced by 10%.
Advanced Class:
🛡 Colossus
Reach Barbarian Level 10
Reach Fighter Level 7
Defeat Rageheart Boss 10 times
Discover 20 Legendary Items
All damage gains fixed bonus damage based on Max HP, and the effect is doubled when HP is below 60%.
✝️ Cleric
Healing is increased by +50% when healing allies below 40% HP.
Advanced Class:
✝️ Guardian Monk
Reach Cleric Level 10
Reach Hammerer Level 7
Defeat Drake 10 times
Every 10 successful basic attacks, distribute 8 Health recovery to all party members.
🗡 Rogue
+35% Damage to Lower Slash, Stun Explosion, and Tear Wound attacks.
Advanced Class:
🗡 Treasure Hunter
Reach Rogue Level 10
Reach Ranger Level 7
All item effects +50%, Magic Ring damage +100%, and Back Attack damage +10%.
The previous class-wide Party Bonus and Party Bonus Enhancement System are temporarily suspended.
Our team judged that the previous system was unintuitive and overly complicated.
🪄 CHAOS State Added
Focus more on personal combat!
When the screen becomes cluttered during battle, CHAOS State is triggered, and a special UI summarizes the battle situation.
Buffs and debuffs related to CHAOS State will be added in future updates.
📊 Other Adjustments
Difficulty has been adjusted.
UI and overall visibility have been improved.
Frenzy Mode time limit has been reduced to 6 minutes.
First and second players no longer auto-revive.
Fixed the appearance bug for crafted weapons.
