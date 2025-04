πŸ‘‹ Here’s the update announcement!

πŸ’ž Class Promotions and Advanced Classes Added

Create a party with a wide variety of concepts!

When reaching Level 4, you will receive a basic class bonus.



After reaching Level 10, you meet the minimum condition to promote to an advanced class.

You can check the conditions on the level-up screen.

If conditions are met, you can unlock the advanced class for 60 Soul Crystals.



Advanced classes offer a different, more varied combat experience than basic classes.



The bonuses for each class are as follows:

πŸ›‘ Fighter

15% chance to completely block incoming damage and gain +1 Shield Stack.

Advanced Class:

πŸ›‘ Spellsword

Reach Fighter Level 10

Reach Wizard Level 7

Increases all magic damage by +25%, and triggers additional magic damage upon using Ultimate.

✝️ Paladin

Every 5 seconds, grants allies within 3m (excluding self) +10% Attack Power, +10% Critical Rate, and heals 1 HP.

Advanced Class:

✝️ Inquisitor

Reach Paladin Level 10

Reach Rogue Level 7

Defeat Ogre Boss 10 times

Discover 15 Legendary Items

Ultimate Critical Damage +100%. Normal attacks have a chance to reset Ultimate cooldown.

πŸ”¨ Hammerer

The third basic attack now stuns in an area, and successful stuns grant +15% Movement Speed for 2 seconds.

Advanced Class:

πŸ”¨ Windbreaker

Reach Hammerer Level 10

Reach Barbarian Level 7

Defeat Skeleton King 10 times

Normal attacks have a chance to increase Attack Speed by 100% for 3 seconds.

πŸ›‘ Blackguard

Does not get knocked back when taking damage, and reflects 200 thorn damage back to attackers.

Advanced Class:

πŸ›‘ Spear Lancer

Reach Blackguard Level 10

Reach Paladin Level 7

When an ally’s elemental attack hits a counter-element, all skill cooldowns are reduced by 10%, and your elemental bonus damage increases by 50%.

🏹 Ranger

When dealing damage from more than 5m away, Critical Rate +25%.

Advanced Class:

🏹 Warden of Life

Reach Ranger Level 10

Reach Cleric Level 7

Defeat Stormwail Boss 10 times

When dealing Ultimate damage, all allies within 3m of the enemy heal 4 HP and gain +15% Attack Power and +10% Movement Speed for 4 seconds (Cooldown: 8 seconds).

πŸͺ„ Wizard

On skill hit, deals 50 Poison Damage over 3 seconds to enemies within 3m.

Advanced Class:

πŸͺ„ Transmuter

Reach Wizard Level 10

Reach Blackguard Level 7

All skills generate +2 Shield, and skill hits have a 20% chance to Taunt enemies within 6m.

πŸ›‘ Barbarian

Recovers 5 Stamina on successful basic attacks, and all skill cooldowns are reduced by 10%.

Advanced Class:

πŸ›‘ Colossus

Reach Barbarian Level 10

Reach Fighter Level 7

Defeat Rageheart Boss 10 times

Discover 20 Legendary Items

All damage gains fixed bonus damage based on Max HP, and the effect is doubled when HP is below 60%.

✝️ Cleric

Healing is increased by +50% when healing allies below 40% HP.

Advanced Class:

✝️ Guardian Monk

Reach Cleric Level 10

Reach Hammerer Level 7

Defeat Drake 10 times

Every 10 successful basic attacks, distribute 8 Health recovery to all party members.

πŸ—‘ Rogue

+35% Damage to Lower Slash, Stun Explosion, and Tear Wound attacks.

Advanced Class:

πŸ—‘ Treasure Hunter

Reach Rogue Level 10

Reach Ranger Level 7

All item effects +50%, Magic Ring damage +100%, and Back Attack damage +10%.

The previous class-wide Party Bonus and Party Bonus Enhancement System are temporarily suspended.

Our team judged that the previous system was unintuitive and overly complicated.

πŸͺ„ CHAOS State Added

Focus more on personal combat!



When the screen becomes cluttered during battle, CHAOS State is triggered, and a special UI summarizes the battle situation.

Buffs and debuffs related to CHAOS State will be added in future updates.

πŸ“Š Other Adjustments

Difficulty has been adjusted.

UI and overall visibility have been improved.

Frenzy Mode time limit has been reduced to 6 minutes.

First and second players no longer auto-revive.

Fixed the appearance bug for crafted weapons.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2072980/

πŸ’¬ Want to share feedback? πŸ‘‰ Join our Discord

πŸ™ Thank you!