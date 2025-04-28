👋 Here’s the update announcement!

💞 Class Promotions and Advanced Classes Added

Create a party with a wide variety of concepts!

When reaching Level 4, you will receive a basic class bonus.



After reaching Level 10, you meet the minimum condition to promote to an advanced class.

You can check the conditions on the level-up screen.

If conditions are met, you can unlock the advanced class for 60 Soul Crystals.



Advanced classes offer a different, more varied combat experience than basic classes.



The bonuses for each class are as follows:

🛡 Fighter

15% chance to completely block incoming damage and gain +1 Shield Stack.

Advanced Class:

🛡 Spellsword

Reach Fighter Level 10

Reach Wizard Level 7

Increases all magic damage by +25%, and triggers additional magic damage upon using Ultimate.

✝️ Paladin

Every 5 seconds, grants allies within 3m (excluding self) +10% Attack Power, +10% Critical Rate, and heals 1 HP.

Advanced Class:

✝️ Inquisitor

Reach Paladin Level 10

Reach Rogue Level 7

Defeat Ogre Boss 10 times

Discover 15 Legendary Items

Ultimate Critical Damage +100%. Normal attacks have a chance to reset Ultimate cooldown.

🔨 Hammerer

The third basic attack now stuns in an area, and successful stuns grant +15% Movement Speed for 2 seconds.

Advanced Class:

🔨 Windbreaker

Reach Hammerer Level 10

Reach Barbarian Level 7

Defeat Skeleton King 10 times

Normal attacks have a chance to increase Attack Speed by 100% for 3 seconds.

🛡 Blackguard

Does not get knocked back when taking damage, and reflects 200 thorn damage back to attackers.

Advanced Class:

🛡 Spear Lancer

Reach Blackguard Level 10

Reach Paladin Level 7

When an ally’s elemental attack hits a counter-element, all skill cooldowns are reduced by 10%, and your elemental bonus damage increases by 50%.

🏹 Ranger

When dealing damage from more than 5m away, Critical Rate +25%.

Advanced Class:

🏹 Warden of Life

Reach Ranger Level 10

Reach Cleric Level 7

Defeat Stormwail Boss 10 times

When dealing Ultimate damage, all allies within 3m of the enemy heal 4 HP and gain +15% Attack Power and +10% Movement Speed for 4 seconds (Cooldown: 8 seconds).

🪄 Wizard

On skill hit, deals 50 Poison Damage over 3 seconds to enemies within 3m.

Advanced Class:

🪄 Transmuter

Reach Wizard Level 10

Reach Blackguard Level 7

All skills generate +2 Shield, and skill hits have a 20% chance to Taunt enemies within 6m.

🛡 Barbarian

Recovers 5 Stamina on successful basic attacks, and all skill cooldowns are reduced by 10%.

Advanced Class:

🛡 Colossus

Reach Barbarian Level 10

Reach Fighter Level 7

Defeat Rageheart Boss 10 times

Discover 20 Legendary Items

All damage gains fixed bonus damage based on Max HP, and the effect is doubled when HP is below 60%.

✝️ Cleric

Healing is increased by +50% when healing allies below 40% HP.

Advanced Class:

✝️ Guardian Monk

Reach Cleric Level 10

Reach Hammerer Level 7

Defeat Drake 10 times

Every 10 successful basic attacks, distribute 8 Health recovery to all party members.

🗡 Rogue

+35% Damage to Lower Slash, Stun Explosion, and Tear Wound attacks.

Advanced Class:

🗡 Treasure Hunter

Reach Rogue Level 10

Reach Ranger Level 7

All item effects +50%, Magic Ring damage +100%, and Back Attack damage +10%.

The previous class-wide Party Bonus and Party Bonus Enhancement System are temporarily suspended.

Our team judged that the previous system was unintuitive and overly complicated.

🪄 CHAOS State Added

Focus more on personal combat!



When the screen becomes cluttered during battle, CHAOS State is triggered, and a special UI summarizes the battle situation.

Buffs and debuffs related to CHAOS State will be added in future updates.

📊 Other Adjustments

Difficulty has been adjusted.

UI and overall visibility have been improved.

Frenzy Mode time limit has been reduced to 6 minutes.

First and second players no longer auto-revive.

Fixed the appearance bug for crafted weapons.

🙏 Thank you!