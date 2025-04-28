Hello everyone,

firstly we'd like to apologize for the absolute disappearance of us with The Lost. We'll be upfront with you. We have been working on updates lately, but we just couldn't get it right and the way we wanted it. Finally a few weeks ago we made a decision we believe will be good for the overall development of the game.

We decided to remove multiplayer for the time being, and focus on everything else, then add multiplayer back on 1.0 release. This decision came after we ran into trouble with networking some features.

Our next update will be released in the next few months with much of our promised features we aimed to deliver months ago. Thank you for your continued support.

The Fumeblast team