28 April 2025 Build 18260818 Edited 28 April 2025 – 05:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Millie

  • New outfit: Summer Run (Pants and Bikini versions)
    Ollie
  • New outfit: Metal Ollie. Bonus: this skin lets Ollie breathe water.
  • New outfit: Leopard. Donny's back! In Ollie form!
  • Fixed Super Ollie's missing sparkles with his basic outfit.
  • Ollie can now roll when landing. Press [attack] in the air and hold while landing to roll.
  • Ollie can now Stop Drop (but not roll). Do a [down+air] attack to drop straight down.
  • Ollie's wall grind animation now only plays if he's not in ball form.
    Enemies
  • Crows now show up over the foreground.
  • Crawler Golems now stay activated for a short time.
    Levels
  • Added some invisible collision to Sparkleshine Caves to make some walls easier to wall jump on.

