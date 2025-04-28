Millie
- New outfit: Summer Run (Pants and Bikini versions)
Ollie
- New outfit: Metal Ollie. Bonus: this skin lets Ollie breathe water.
- New outfit: Leopard. Donny's back! In Ollie form!
- Fixed Super Ollie's missing sparkles with his basic outfit.
- Ollie can now roll when landing. Press [attack] in the air and hold while landing to roll.
- Ollie can now Stop Drop (but not roll). Do a [down+air] attack to drop straight down.
- Ollie's wall grind animation now only plays if he's not in ball form.
Enemies
- Crows now show up over the foreground.
- Crawler Golems now stay activated for a short time.
Levels
- Added some invisible collision to Sparkleshine Caves to make some walls easier to wall jump on.
Changed files in this update