28 April 2025 Build 18260804 Edited 28 April 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
⚖️ Gameplay Adjustments

  • Reper's explosion attack now works correctly

  • Mantis boss range prediction improved

✨ UI Fixes

  • Fixed flipped off-screen indicators

