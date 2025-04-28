Hello,

This is the Skyplus team of Trilogy of the Moon.

We sincerely thank you for your great love and interest in Trilogy of the Moon, and we are pleased to announce the upcoming language pack update schedule.

Through the upcoming update, the following three languages will be added to Trilogy of the Moon:

**- German (Deutsch)

Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia)

Thai (ภาษาไทย)



📅 Update Schedule**

Trilogy of the Moon Full Version: April 29, 2025 (Tuesday) 2:00 PM (KST)

Trilogy of the Moon Demo Version: April 30, 2025 (Wednesday) 2:00 PM (KST)

We hope that with this update, even more global players will be able to naturally immerse themselves in our work.

Skyplus will continue to strive to expand language support and provide an even richer gaming experience.

We look forward to your continued interest and support.

Thank you.