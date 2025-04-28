Hello Riders,

We hope you’re all doing well, and thank you all for the positive feedback for our newest Baifushan mountain and the supporter pack! We’re really glad you’re all enjoying it and are super grateful for the development support!

Today we have just released another patch for you. Version 1.1.100 comes mainly with a bunch of multiplayer improvements to handle higher latencies better. It doesn’t get rid of all the problems but it should improve a lot of scenarios.

We also fixed a few problems with the resolution selection and Window mode. Here is the full patch log:

Changes

Minor: Checkpoint sounds are now part of the “environment” volume category in the settings and so disabling UI sounds will still trigger them.

Improvements & Polishing

Major: Criteria for network synchronization are a bit stricter now, which should lead to less drastic corrections in high latency (ping) scenarios.

Major: Increased local buffer size to handle drastic changes in latency towards the host better.

Minor: Several small UI fixes and polishing

Fixes

Critical: Fixes rare bug where resolution selection dialog is showing only resolutions in a wrong aspect ratio (PC only).

Major: Fixed a similar case where in Window mode the window size is reset randomly in fixed intervals.

Major: Fixed several cases where the local player gets teleported back and forth when crashing/respawning in a multiplayer match with high latency.

Major: Reduced two cases where sideways shifting happened after respawning far away from the checkpoint.

Minor: Icons and trail names for the Discord activity for the new mountain Baifushan are fixed.

Known Issues

Minor: Sideways shifting at the checkpoint still happens when multiple people respawn at a similar time.

Have a great time on the slopes!

Your Megagons