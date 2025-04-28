Thank you for playing “Rise of Rebellion”.

The following update was made in ver. 1.0.1.

ver. 1.0.1

Fixed a phenomenon in which a player could be taken out of the play area of a stage from a specific location.

Fixed a phenomenon in which the interact display would remain after death.

Two items regarding game difficulty adjustment have been added to the Pause menu options.

- Difficulty of Just Parry/Just Evade

NORMAL: Normal difficulty.

EASY: Allow up to 360° error in L-stick direction input.

VERY EASY: Action succeeds without L-stick input.

- Enemy attack speed

NORMAL: Normal difficulty level.

EASY: Some enemies attack at a slower speed.

Thank you for your continued support of “Rise of Rebellion”.