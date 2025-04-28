Thank you for playing “Rise of Rebellion”.
The following update was made in ver. 1.0.1.
ver. 1.0.1
- Fixed a phenomenon in which a player could be taken out of the play area of a stage from a specific location.
- Fixed a phenomenon in which the interact display would remain after death.
Two items regarding game difficulty adjustment have been added to the Pause menu options.
- Difficulty of Just Parry/Just Evade
NORMAL: Normal difficulty.
EASY: Allow up to 360° error in L-stick direction input.
VERY EASY: Action succeeds without L-stick input.
- Enemy attack speed
NORMAL: Normal difficulty level.
EASY: Some enemies attack at a slower speed.
