 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18260502 Edited 28 April 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing “Rise of Rebellion”.
The following update was made in ver. 1.0.1.

ver. 1.0.1

  • Fixed a phenomenon in which a player could be taken out of the play area of a stage from a specific location.
  • Fixed a phenomenon in which the interact display would remain after death.

  • Two items regarding game difficulty adjustment have been added to the Pause menu options.
    　- Difficulty of Just Parry/Just Evade
    　　NORMAL: Normal difficulty.
    　　EASY: Allow up to 360° error in L-stick direction input.
    　　VERY EASY: Action succeeds without L-stick input.
    　- Enemy attack speed
    　　NORMAL: Normal difficulty level.
    　　EASY: Some enemies attack at a slower speed.

Thank you for your continued support of “Rise of Rebellion”.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1795511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link