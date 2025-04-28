-Loading In The Game

The builds loading script has been move to a slightly faster threading process.

This means, running other high processing tasks while booting the game will cause the game

to crash.

This also mean the game will load a bit quicker.

-There will be a setting-option for this in the future

(To set how fast you want to loading into the game world)

-Game Play -Multiplayer alignment with the new framework

The game play is currently being patched to run within the scripting framework that was introduced.

Right now - players should be able to load each other (multiplayer mode is enabled)

However, animations are not available for external users.

Device Users can still cast and play animations.