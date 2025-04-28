 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18260479
Update notes via Steam Community

-Loading In The Game

The builds loading script has been move to a slightly faster threading process.
This means, running other high processing tasks while booting the game will cause the game
to crash.
This also mean the game will load a bit quicker.
-There will be a setting-option for this in the future
(To set how fast you want to loading into the game world)

-Game Play -Multiplayer alignment with the new framework

The game play is currently being patched to run within the scripting framework that was introduced.
Right now - players should be able to load each other (multiplayer mode is enabled)
However, animations are not available for external users.
Device Users can still cast and play animations.

  • We will slowly introduce everything back into the game -
    So stay in touch for more updates!!!

