-Loading In The Game
The builds loading script has been move to a slightly faster threading process.
This means, running other high processing tasks while booting the game will cause the game
to crash.
This also mean the game will load a bit quicker.
-There will be a setting-option for this in the future
(To set how fast you want to loading into the game world)
-Game Play -Multiplayer alignment with the new framework
The game play is currently being patched to run within the scripting framework that was introduced.
Right now - players should be able to load each other (multiplayer mode is enabled)
However, animations are not available for external users.
Device Users can still cast and play animations.
- We will slowly introduce everything back into the game -
So stay in touch for more updates!!!
Changed files in this update