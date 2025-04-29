Dear Tacticians,

Thank you for diving into the world of Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch. It means the world to us as we continue refining the game throughout Early Access. We've received reports of some bugs, and we're rolling out a patch to address them!

Patch Schedule

PT: 6 PM, April 28, 2025

ET: 9 PM, April 28, 2025

CEST: 3 AM, April 29, 2025

KST: 10 AM, April 29, 2025

Here are the changes within version 0.08.022 that we’ve made to the game:

Fixed an issue where the game would be unresponsive if the button focus was lost during the skill upgrade UI animation when playing with a controller

Fixed an issue where the game sometimes could not progress from the battle results screen when playing with a controller

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server!

-ODS Team

DISCORD | X | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | TWITCH

