If you are new to the playtest here are a few tips while I build the tutorial level.

Tips:

Press H - Controls quick guide

Press N - Next song

Press V - Volume

The game is in development and most of Venia is a void being built. I am currently working nonstop on the demo levels, Venor's Peak, Thistledown, and Elderbrook.

Fixed

a few of the swords needed a little adjusting

shader on the wolf summon is fixed

collision on the steps for the blacksmith

High Elf's Arrow skill

Added

new weapon - pistol (check the wrecked ship in the bay in Thistledown)

New Dwarven mine in Elderbrook (will only open when the blood moon is in the night sky)

and more

More coming this week!