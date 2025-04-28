If you are new to the playtest here are a few tips while I build the tutorial level.
Tips:
Press H - Controls quick guide
Press N - Next song
Press V - Volume
The game is in development and most of Venia is a void being built. I am currently working nonstop on the demo levels, Venor's Peak, Thistledown, and Elderbrook.
Fixed
a few of the swords needed a little adjusting
shader on the wolf summon is fixed
collision on the steps for the blacksmith
High Elf's Arrow skill
Added
new weapon - pistol (check the wrecked ship in the bay in Thistledown)
New Dwarven mine in Elderbrook (will only open when the blood moon is in the night sky)
and more
More coming this week!
