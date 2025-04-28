 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18260462 Edited 28 April 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

If you are new to the playtest here are a few tips while I build the tutorial level.

Tips:
Press H - Controls quick guide
Press N - Next song
Press V - Volume

The game is in development and most of Venia is a void being built. I am currently working nonstop on the demo levels, Venor's Peak, Thistledown, and Elderbrook.

Fixed
a few of the swords needed a little adjusting
shader on the wolf summon is fixed
collision on the steps for the blacksmith
High Elf's Arrow skill

Added
new weapon - pistol (check the wrecked ship in the bay in Thistledown)
New Dwarven mine in Elderbrook (will only open when the blood moon is in the night sky)
and more

More coming this week!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3404911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link