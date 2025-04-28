🔶 Scope 3 Update Summary – Keybind Optimizations + More

We’ve rolled out a powerful new update to Scope 3, bringing faster zoom control, automatic saving, and for the first time ever, controller support!

🔶 What's New

🔶 Xbox Controller Support is Here! 🎮

We're proud to announce that Scope 3 now fully supports Xbox controllers.

Take control like never before. Assign your favorite button, zoom instantly, and experience a whole new level of precision and comfort.

Scope 3 is no longer just for keyboard and mouse. Grab your controller and feel the difference.

🔶 Lightning-Fast Keybind Reaction

We've fine-tuned the P + O and P + L hotkeys to respond faster than ever, delivering smoother transitions between zoom modes when you need it most.

🔶 Automatic Settings Saving

Scope 3 now automatically saves your keyboard, mouse, and controller settings the moment you close the app.

No more setting up every time. Your preferences stay locked in and ready.

🔶 Our Update Philosophy

Every update we release is intentionally small, strategic, and tested with care.

We believe in keeping Scope 3 balanced, fair, and optimized for real-world gameplay, not just in the lab.

🔶 We Want Your Feedback

Scope 3 grows stronger because of you.

Every idea, every suggestion, every piece of feedback helps shape the future of the project. Thank you for being a crucial part of this journey.

