🔶 Scope 3 Update Summary – Keybind Optimizations + More
We’ve rolled out a powerful new update to Scope 3, bringing faster zoom control, automatic saving, and for the first time ever, controller support!
🔶 What's New
🔶 Xbox Controller Support is Here! 🎮
We're proud to announce that Scope 3 now fully supports Xbox controllers.
Take control like never before. Assign your favorite button, zoom instantly, and experience a whole new level of precision and comfort.
Scope 3 is no longer just for keyboard and mouse. Grab your controller and feel the difference.
🔶 Lightning-Fast Keybind Reaction
We've fine-tuned the P + O and P + L hotkeys to respond faster than ever, delivering smoother transitions between zoom modes when you need it most.
🔶 Automatic Settings Saving
Scope 3 now automatically saves your keyboard, mouse, and controller settings the moment you close the app.
No more setting up every time. Your preferences stay locked in and ready.
🔶 Our Update Philosophy
Every update we release is intentionally small, strategic, and tested with care.
We believe in keeping Scope 3 balanced, fair, and optimized for real-world gameplay, not just in the lab.
🔶 We Want Your Feedback
Scope 3 grows stronger because of you.
Every idea, every suggestion, every piece of feedback helps shape the future of the project. Thank you for being a crucial part of this journey.
🔶 Join Our Discord
Help us build the next chapter of Scope 3. Share your ideas, suggest improvements, and meet others who believe in gaming with precision.
🔗 https://discord.gg/USCcpHmVfP
Changed files in this update