First off, we want to thank everyone for your patience and for submitting all your bug reports! Your feedback has been invaluable in helping us improve the game. Now, let's dive into the latest update!

🐛Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where visual effects for the one-handed weapon "Enchanted Blade" were displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the Boss "Mad Gardener" did not release creatures after completing his throw move.

Fixed an issue where the number of runes displayed for characters was incorrect, and rune effects were not triggered.

Fixed an issue where widescreen caused abnormal camera field-of-view on some maps.

Fixed an issue where monsters occasionally passed through stage entrances/exits on Castle Bridge which prevented map transitions.

Fixed an issue in local multiplayer games where discarding treasures while the inventory was full caused issues.

Fixed an issue in online multiplayer games where teammates' weapons and actions appeared abnormally.

Fixed an issue in online multiplayer games where interactions occasionally failed in the camp area.

Fixed an issue in online multiplayer games where disconnecting during the settlement screen caused issues.

Fixed an issue where the chatroom occasionally failed to display in online multiplayer games.

Attempted to fix an issue in online multiplayer games where items could not be thrown occasionally.

Thank you for your continued support! Keep the feedback coming, and we'll see you in the dungeons! ⚔️🔥

