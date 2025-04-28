Changed
- Simplifications to PvE and PvP
and still so much left...
Fixed
-
PvP explosions are correct again
-
Kamikaze works correctly again
-
Players no longer become deaf when entering PvP
-
Added missing PreviousVariant translations
-
Private Match message box text is now localised correctly
-
PvPGlassCannoneer projectile gravity scale: 1 → 0.5 (as in PvE)
-
PvPSledgehammer projectile gravity scale: 0.2 → 0.25 (as in PvE)
-
PvPNukeLauncher damage: 90000 → 91000 (as in PvE)
Under Investigation
-
Possibly fixed infinite Kamikaze impacts happening
-
Possibly fixed weapons firing at own Kamikaze aircraft
since these issues aren't easily reproducible it's hard to verify if they are fully fixed
Changed files in this update