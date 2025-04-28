 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18260098 Edited 28 April 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Changed

  • Simplifications to PvE and PvP
    and still so much left...

Fixed

  • PvP explosions are correct again

  • Kamikaze works correctly again

  • Players no longer become deaf when entering PvP

  • Added missing PreviousVariant translations

  • Private Match message box text is now localised correctly

  • PvPGlassCannoneer projectile gravity scale: 1 → 0.5 (as in PvE)

  • PvPSledgehammer projectile gravity scale: 0.2 → 0.25 (as in PvE)

  • PvPNukeLauncher damage: 90000 → 91000 (as in PvE)

Under Investigation

  • Possibly fixed infinite Kamikaze impacts happening

  • Possibly fixed weapons firing at own Kamikaze aircraft
    since these issues aren't easily reproducible it's hard to verify if they are fully fixed

