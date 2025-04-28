PLAYTEST:

Will be turning on servers and testing out the new patch very soon:

Sunday April 27 8:30pm PDT to Monday April 27 11:30pm PDT

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed major bug where units dont respond when walking in range to cast abilities (caused by previous patch)

-Fixed bug where poison effect was spawning in a permanent yellow glow VFX

-Fixed bug where wind archer tornado shot (T) caused desyncs, and made enemies bug out

-Possible fix for walls despawning in castle boss area rpg mode

Minor Changes:

-Wind archer tornado shot can now crit at 35% effectiveness