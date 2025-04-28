Patch Notes: Playtest Version 2.6
Visual and UI Improvements
-
Animation Updates: Smoothed and improved transitions for all animations, making gameplay more fluid and immersive.
-
Font Update: Refreshed in-game fonts for better readability and a cleaner look.
-
Damage Indicator Redesign: Redesigned the damage indicator when selecting a target to make combat feedback clearer.
-
Tutorial Glyph Updates: Updated glyphs shown in tutorials to work better with mouse and keyboard setups.
Gameplay Improvements
- Default Mouse Control Remapping: Remapped default mouse controls to be more intuitive and user-friendly during gameplay.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where pausing the game during a tutorial could cause the tutorial to break.
-
Resolved unintended behavior when clicking other menu options during move, attack, or magic selection phases in battle.
Your feedback is incredibly helpful as we continue refining the game experience. Thank you for testing Playtest Version 2.6!
Changed files in this update