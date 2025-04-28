Further adding features and refining based on feedback so far.
-
Final boss is now immune to 'Frozen', which trivialized phase 1
-
During a scene where Keena goes to sleep made sure to place her at her bed
-
Added a reminder to the first boss to switch targets as it is necessary to defeat it
-
Fixed an issue where the camera would glitch out
-
Refined the new dynamic camera with a new pivot point to keep Keena in the center of the screen
-
Removed the ability to open certain menus when not in control of the PC
-
New performant blur effect for dialogue
-
Players can now choose to enter a level from any checkpoints they have reached prior
-
Made sure the spell plate UI only appears during combat
-
Made sure all cinematic cameras have a black BG
-
Any active followers will now teleport to Keena upon entering a new zone, instead of their initial spawn point
-
The early game weapon now reloads 2.5x faster for smoother combat
-
The game's introduction has been restructured for a friendlier experience before jumping into combat
-
Story difficulty now automatically moves Keena into range for her basic attacks
-
Story difficulty now provides passive health and stamina regen
-
Target reticule is less bright to prevent bloom
-
Shell phone now added to dialogue where relevant
-
3D food items and new Icons
-
All food items now function as they should
-
New cooking animation and food/outcome presentation (WIP)
-
Atla are now faster and their attacks trigger at more appropriate ranges to make them more challenging
-
New 'Game Saved' notification at bottom left
-
Stun status for enemies now lasts longer
-
Added Azalea to the palace map markers
-
Map markers switched from icons to text in palace
-
Midaher staring down while swimming fixed
-
Keena's 3rd person swim animation has been improved
-
Speed potions are now in the game, can be found in a few places and can be crafted
-
3rd person camera now has collision with environment and has been tweaked to be more responsive
The first big milestone 0.8.1xx is coming soon, and will be improving on NPC's, and side content adding enrichment to the game world!
Hope you all enjoy the game, as plenty more is coming!
-DevDre
