Further adding features and refining based on feedback so far.

Final boss is now immune to 'Frozen', which trivialized phase 1

During a scene where Keena goes to sleep made sure to place her at her bed

Added a reminder to the first boss to switch targets as it is necessary to defeat it

Fixed an issue where the camera would glitch out

Refined the new dynamic camera with a new pivot point to keep Keena in the center of the screen

Removed the ability to open certain menus when not in control of the PC

New performant blur effect for dialogue

Players can now choose to enter a level from any checkpoints they have reached prior

Made sure the spell plate UI only appears during combat

Made sure all cinematic cameras have a black BG

Any active followers will now teleport to Keena upon entering a new zone, instead of their initial spawn point

The early game weapon now reloads 2.5x faster for smoother combat

The game's introduction has been restructured for a friendlier experience before jumping into combat

Story difficulty now automatically moves Keena into range for her basic attacks

Story difficulty now provides passive health and stamina regen

Target reticule is less bright to prevent bloom

Shell phone now added to dialogue where relevant

3D food items and new Icons

All food items now function as they should

New cooking animation and food/outcome presentation (WIP)

Atla are now faster and their attacks trigger at more appropriate ranges to make them more challenging

New 'Game Saved' notification at bottom left

Stun status for enemies now lasts longer

Added Azalea to the palace map markers

Map markers switched from icons to text in palace

Midaher staring down while swimming fixed

Keena's 3rd person swim animation has been improved

Speed potions are now in the game, can be found in a few places and can be crafted