28 April 2025 Build 18259986 Edited 28 April 2025 – 02:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Splatians. Another quality of live patch.

Kudos to community member and small streamer Wankicha for finding very rare glitch that causes a barrel in Viscosity And Splattering to disappear. Well, the barrel never disappeared, it just got flinged into the stratosphere, or into the core void - as you decide to name it.

The game got some optimizations and some small quality of life improvements, too.

Here's what's new & changed:

  • Viscosity & Splattering - barrel bug fixed.

  • Lord Ashen will never remove colored strips from itself during a specific battle

  • The Rainbow Crystal of Essence can now double-hit Lord Ashen.

  • Removed some enemy souls in the second area of Soul Realm

  • Fixed some bugs of the JRPG Battle System (again)

  • Removed a slime with Black Crystal protection in the Soul realm.

  • Changed how the paint looks at some surfaces.

For those who actually read patch notes:
We love you! If you love Desaturation, tell your friends about it!

