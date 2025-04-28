Hey everyone!

We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring some new features and polish to the game. Here’s what’s new in Update 1.0.10:

New Features & Enhancements:

Added Disclaimer: A friendly disclaimer will now appear the first time you start the game. Just a quick heads-up!

Extended Leaderboard: The leaderboard now shows more players to give everyone a better chance to shine.

Updated Settings UI: We’ve given the settings a fresh new look! The color scheme has been updated for a more visually appealing experience, with clearly marked sections for easy navigation.

Twitch Bit Drops: It’s now easier to drop bits! Twitch Bit drops now follow the same values as on Twitch, e.g., 1 Bit = 1 Coin, 100 Bits = 100 Coins.

Follower Coin: Added a Follower Coin worth 20 points for extra rewards when you follow the channel.

Subscriber Coin: Subscribers get a little something extra now with a Subscriber Coin worth 50 points.

Fixes & Improvements:

Volume Fix: Fixed an issue where the master volume setting wouldn’t load its saved value upon restarting the game.

Twitch OAuth Tokens: Resolved an annoying infinite loop issue with Twitch refresh tokens being validated.

Expire Countdown: Added expire countdowns next to the Twitch OAuth token buttons for better visibility of token status.

Manually refreshing your tokens will update the countdown times on token validity.

Still in Testing:

We’re rolling out these changes with this update, but as always, a few things may need some tweaking. Please feel free to provide feedback and report any bugs.

We appreciate your continued support and thanks for playing! Stay tuned for more updates!

Happy Dropping o/